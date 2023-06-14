DCSO arrests 4 on drug, child abuse charges

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of four people on drug and child abuse charges in Gardnerville.

They say that in the early morning hours of June 14, the DCSO Street Enforcement Team, Tri-Net Task Force and DCSO Investigations officers served search and arrest warrants at residences at 735 Lassen Way in Gardnerville and on 1330 Stodick Parkway, also in Gardnerville.

The warrants were a part of two separate investigations into illegal sales of methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as child abuse.

During a search of the Lassen Way residence, police found a number of items related to the sale and possession of controlled substances. They also found multiple adults in the residence as well as a 3-year-old child.

The toddler was released to CPS.

51-year-old Carrie Rhodehouse was arrested on five counts of sales of controlled substances, three counts of allowing a child to be present during the commission of a controlled substance violation, one count of child abuse, one count of possession of a controlled substance for sales and one count of maintaining a place for illegal drug use.

Rhodehouses’ bail was set at $125,003.

52-year-old Jason MeGee was located in the residence and was arrested for being a convicted felon failing to register, along with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $6,283.

During a search of the residence on Stodick Parkway, police found a number of items related to illicit drug sales and possession of controlled substances, including methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Janie Phillips and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Luke Reeves, were arrested on scene. Two children related to Phillips, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old, were present in the home and were released into CPS custody.

Phillps was arrested and charged with five counts of child abuse, five counts of selling a controlled substance, five counts of allowing a child to be present during a drug violation, and one count of maintaining a place for the unlawful use of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $110,646.

Reeves was charged with three counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $15,649.

