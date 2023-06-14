BBQ, Brews and Blues returns with special guests Vince Vaughn, Purple Rain and The Music of Chicago

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend The ROW is the place to be! The 26th Annual BBQ, Brews, and Blues Festival is two days of delicious food, 150+ beer vendors and great live music all day long.

Tony Marini, vice president of casino operations and community relations, and Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager, stopped by Morning Break to get everyone hyped for this event. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko is even taking part in Saturday’s Beer Olympics!

Actor Vince Vaughn will be hosting various events throughout the weekend, including the Beer Olympics. He’ll also be taking pictures and meeting folks at the new VIP Tap Tent. Tickets can be purchased here.

Among the amazing musical guests who will be performing on multiple stages, Friday night’s headliner at 6:30 p.m. is Purple Rain - a Prince tribute band. And Saturday night at 8 p.m. The Music of Chicago takes the stage starring Chicago co-founder & Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Danny Seraphine and Jeff Coffee, former lead singer of Chicago.

The festival takes place Friday and Sunday, June 16-17, located outside on Virginia Street. Friday hours are from 3-11 p.m. Saturday hours are from noon to 10 p.m.

To plan your visit and stay at the Eldorado Resort Casino, click here. You can also follow the Eldorado on Facebook and Instagram.

