Tips for yard maintenance after the reoccurring storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These thunderstorms may be making a mess out of your yards. In some places, we’re seeing soil wash off into streets, and gutters. Yards may now be full of soft soil. There are solutions to tackling your oversaturated yard and how you can prevent it.

With this prolonged amount of rain, now is the time to set back those irrigation clocks or shut them off. Reno Green Landscaping shared that the combination of rain and sprinklers running can lead to more water runoff. The best thing to do is make sure your gutters are clean and any drainage inlets are clear of any debris. Look for broken branches, pulled, or visible roots.

If you have soft soil in your yard, aerating it can help. Reno Green Landscaping mentioned preventing water-caused erosion can be done with long bags of straw called wattles,

Operations manager, Ryan Harvey shared,

“Wattles along hardscaping where maybe you don’t have landscaping installed yet can help a lot with sediment running off of things and getting into our infrastructure and reno green of course offers storm clean up. We’re a 24/7 company so we’re always here to assist in any way.”

For more tips on getting your lawn back together after the storms, click here.

