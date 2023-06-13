Silver State Sights - The Lehman Caves

BAKER, Nev. (KOLO) - If you visit Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada along the Utah border, then you’ll definitely want to tour the Lehman Caves.

“It’s like being up close and personal to an amazing array of formations,” said Liz Woolsey, who lives in nearby Baker, Nevada. She says the caves are one of the biggest draws to the area.

“They take you in and give you so much information about the history of the caves, the geology, and you are right there with the formations. It’s amazing,” she explained.

If you book a tour be prepared to get wet, with water dripping from the roof being a constant. It’s a tour that, the shorter you are the easier it is, but one that is very rewarding. You’ll see plenty of stalactites, stalagmites, and small roof formations known as soda straws.

One of the most memorable stops is known as the cypress swamp, which is close to the room which the tour is named after called The Grand Palace.

“Grand Palace looks like a cathedral with its formations,” Woolsey added.

Unlike so much of Great Basin you can’t just show up whenever you wish and see the caves, you must book a tour in advance. You can do that here.

