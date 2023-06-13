Reno man convicted of domestic battery on an older person

Colony will be sentenced on Aug. 10
Michael Colony
Michael Colony(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty of domestic battery.

49-year-old Michael Colony of Reno was charged with domestic battery with substantial bodily harm on his elderly victim.

In January 2022, Reno Police responded to an apartment on Mira Loma Drive after getting reports of a domestic disturbance between Colony and the victim.

Upon arriving, officers found a 60-year-old woman who was bleeding from the head and had strangulation marks among other injuries. Officers also found a broken cell phone and lamp.

The victim told police she and Colony got into an argument. As she moved to leave, she said Colony threw her cell phone against the wall, blocked her from leaving, grabbed her by the neck and slammed her to the ground before choking her.

The woman also told police he hit her in the head with the lamp when he threw her down, and that Colony let her up after realizing she was bleeding. Her head wound required staples.

Colony will be sentenced on Aug. 10. He faces a possible six years in prison for the domestic battery conviction and an additional six years due to the crime being committed against an older person.

