Missing Art: Fallon seeks return of collection

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -for more than three decades Fallon has been able to boast of something few communities its size could, a functioning arts center in an historic building with a purpose built theatre. space for concerts, civic events, arts instruction and a gallery for both temporary exhibits and its own impressive permanent collection.

It has been both the source of local pride and a valued resource in this Nevada desert town. That pride has been dealt a heavy blow.

The staff arrived one recent morning to discover empty hallways and galleries. The center’s permanent collection, more than 100 pieces art was missing and the man behind their disappearance was their own departing Executive Director Michael Scott.

According to sources connected to the Churchill Arts Council’s Board of Directors Scott was leaving his post and had proposed the council cease operations at the end of the current season. They rejected his motion, but, without their knowledge or authorization, he acted on his own, sending letters to each artist saying the center was shutting down and asking them to accept the return of their art. Then, some time in recent days, figuratively or otherwise in the dead of night, he had the entire collection packed up and shipped off, presumably to each artist.

Most of the pieces in the collection had been donated over the years as the arts center was built by its founder and original Executive Director Valerie Serpa and her partner Kirk Robertson.

The cornerstone of the collection was the “Desert Cross” a ceramic piece by John Mason, an internationally known artist and Churchill County native. Other pieces by Mason have been valued in the hundreds of thousands. Mason gifted it to his former hometown in 1964. It was stored at the University of Nevada for years until returning to Fallon with the opening of the Arts Center. Apparently Scott sent it to the university’s Lilley Museum of Art. A spokesperson for the university confirmed their possession Monday.

The town of Fallon is only now learning of all of this, but reaction so far has been a mixture of shock and anger, Board Chair Theresa Guillen described the intentional, secretive gutting of the collection as a ‘betrayal,” adding that they are exploring legal remedies.

Contacted in Reno this weekend, Scott declined comment pending consultation with legal counsel. The incident is under investigation by city police.

Meanwhile the Arts Council is moving forward. The bare walls have been covered with pieces on emergency loan from private collections. The council is hosting a scheduled free concert in the park Saturday and releasing its 23-24 calendar of events, exhibits and performances next month.

The commitment of its founders continues, but there’s work to be done. First they have to find a new executive director, theh attempt to reassemble their remarkable collection. Finally they have deal with the unusual circumstance of its disappearance,

