Man arrested after police say he robbed a bank

Brandon Jacquez
Brandon Jacquez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department arrested a man after they say he robbed a bank in Sparks.

On June 12, at around 5:00 p.m., Sparks police responded to the Nevada State Bank on 500 E. Prater Way on reports of a robbery.

Officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect, finding him nearby and taking him into custody without incident.

Police later identified the suspect as Brandon Jacquez. The FBI is taking over the investigation.

The Sparks Police Department say no further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash

Latest News

Governor Joe Lombardo
Ethics hearing delayed in case against Nevada governor
Fallon missing art
Michael Colony
Reno man convicted of domestic battery on an older person
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Amended version of stadium bill passes NV Senate