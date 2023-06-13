Man arrested after police say he robbed a bank

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department arrested a man after they say he robbed a bank in Sparks.

On June 12, at around 5:00 p.m., Sparks police responded to the Nevada State Bank on 500 E. Prater Way on reports of a robbery.

Officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect, finding him nearby and taking him into custody without incident.

Police later identified the suspect as Brandon Jacquez. The FBI is taking over the investigation.

The Sparks Police Department say no further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

