Local athlete represents USA at Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brandy Goodson, a Fallon native who now lives resides in Fernley, will represent the United States in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

“I am so blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to be going to Germany,” said Goodson.

Goodson has been a special Olympian for 15 years. She competed in 2014, when New Jersey hosted the World Games.

“Oh my god, I am so stoked right now. I haven’t slept for a week, I have been packed for almost a month now.”

“She’s in athletics in Berlin. She runs short distances really fast,” said her chaperone, Morgan McGill. “She’s really good.”

Goodson is one of 201 members competing on behalf of the United States. She qualified to represent Special Olympics Nevada. “That’s just what she competes for, that’s what she trains for,” said Brianne McGowan-Durfee, a director with Special Olympics Nevada. “There’s going to be over 7,000 athletes from around the world competing at this. So, to have one from Northern Nevada is really special.”

Sprinting is her specialty but bravery is her mantra. “Our athlete ethos, let me win but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt. Which means try your hardest even if you get last place, you’re going to be happy no matter where you place.”

The World Games begin on June 17 and end on June 25.

