Lithia Reno Subaru to host pet adoption event

Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting an adoption event this Saturday.
Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting an adoption event this Saturday.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on June 17.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their local dealership at 2270 Kietzke Lane.

People who come to the event will be able to meet and adopt pets on-site, with all SPCAA adoption fees being sponsored by Lithia Reno Subaru.

“We are beyond thrilled to once again partner with Lithia Reno Subaru and bring our pets to an audience who might not have otherwise considered finding a pet through the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., Executive Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada. “It gives those pets the chance they need to be seen by new potential adopters.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released

Latest News

Nevada state College
Lombardo signs bill renaming Nevada State College to Nevada State University
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Solutions to tackling your oversaturated yard and how you can prevent it.
Tips for yard maintenance after the reoccurring storms
Summer Activities for Kids