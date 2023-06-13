Lithia Reno Subaru to host pet adoption event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on June 17.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their local dealership at 2270 Kietzke Lane.

People who come to the event will be able to meet and adopt pets on-site, with all SPCAA adoption fees being sponsored by Lithia Reno Subaru.

“We are beyond thrilled to once again partner with Lithia Reno Subaru and bring our pets to an audience who might not have otherwise considered finding a pet through the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., Executive Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada. “It gives those pets the chance they need to be seen by new potential adopters.”

