KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes watermelon pizza with cream cheese icing and fruit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What goes better with summer than a fresh juicy watermelon? Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes clearly couldn’t get enough pizza last week (click here to watch him make delicious wood fired pizzas), so he’s making pizza again. Only this time, we’re making snack/dessert pizza!

Ingredients:

1 round of watermelon.

Cream cheese frosting

Favorite berries

Blood orange segments

Mango and papaya bits

Chopped mint

Directions:

Cut a whole round of watermelon, pat dry. Spread cream cheese frosting across top. Add bite-sized fruits and berries. Top with mint.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.