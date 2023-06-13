Family Time: Gathering your summer essentials for fun and safety with Nevada Moms co-founder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping kids entertained and safe are two big priorities when school is out for the summer and there seems to be an endless amount of time for kids to get into mischief! Fortunately, Nevada Moms has a whole list of “summer essentials” to help families make it through the next three months and perhaps make some core memories along the way.

Co-founder, Kacey Queen stopped by Morning Break to share what her three kids love to do outside that keeps them occupied for hours. They include: water balloons and water guns, projector for outdoor movie nights, sidewalk chalk/paint, lawn games, bubble maker,

Outdoor essentials for beach trips, picnics or just hanging out in the backyard include: beach towel, beach bag, wagon, sun umbrella, sun screen and sun hats, insect repellent, reusable water bottles, picnic blanket, first aid kit, misting fan or some other kind of portable fan, light snacks and a cooler bag.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

