Family Time: Gathering your summer essentials for fun and safety with Nevada Moms co-founder

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping kids entertained and safe are two big priorities when school is out for the summer and there seems to be an endless amount of time for kids to get into mischief! Fortunately, Nevada Moms has a whole list of “summer essentials” to help families make it through the next three months and perhaps make some core memories along the way.

Co-founder, Kacey Queen stopped by Morning Break to share what her three kids love to do outside that keeps them occupied for hours. They include: water balloons and water guns, projector for outdoor movie nights, sidewalk chalk/paint, lawn games, bubble maker,

Outdoor essentials for beach trips, picnics or just hanging out in the backyard include: beach towel, beach bag, wagon, sun umbrella, sun screen and sun hats, insect repellent, reusable water bottles, picnic blanket, first aid kit, misting fan or some other kind of portable fan, light snacks and a cooler bag.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Darnelle Edward Boykins
Suspect arrested after trooper shooting incident in Reno; name released

Latest News

DRP June Downtown Tuesdays
Downtown Reno Partnership hosts second Downtown Tuesdays festival at Partnership Plaza
KOLO Cooks: Watermelon Pizza
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes watermelon pizza with cream cheese icing and fruit
Aaron Hagar displays car collection to National Automobile Museum
Aaron Hagar displays cars and collectibles at National Automobile Museum
Nevada state College
Lombardo signs bill renaming Nevada State College to Nevada State University