Downtown Reno Partnership hosts second Downtown Tuesdays festival at Partnership Plaza

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is excited to host the next Downtown Tuesdays, June 13 from 5-9 p.m. This month’s event includes live music, food, drinks, shopping vendors and yard games on Partnership Plaza (40 E. 4th Street).

Neoma Jardon, executive director, and Kristen Saibini, marketing manager, stopped by Morning Break to share what’s new about the event this time around after a successful first Downtown Tuesdays in May. Nearly 200 people joined the festivities last month and the hope is even more will take part this Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 13 Features:

  • Musician: Josiah Knight
  • Food/Drink Vendors: Kona Ice, Tap Wagon, Bite Me Food Truck, Bone Appetit Bar-B-Que Grill
  • Shopping Vendors: Crafted Imperfectly Candle Co & Snacks’ Snacks, Exotic Plants Co, Kindred Spirits and Piczo Studio

There is free parking at The ROW garages and at the Arch Lot (located on Virginia Street between Plaza and 4th Streets.).

These events will continue the second Tuesday of each month through September from 5-9 p.m.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Kristen Saibini at ksaibini@downtownreno.org to get involved. For more information about Downtown Tuesday’s and other Downtown Reno Partnership initiatives, visit the organization’s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

