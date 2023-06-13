A’s baseball stadium bill approved by Legislature, to Lombardo’s desk

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium(The Oakland A's)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:30 P.M. JUNE 14 UPDATE: The bill has passed both houses and heads to Gov. Joe Lombardo to approve or veto.

Update on June 14: The Nevada Assembly has passed an amended version of the stadium funding bill for the Oakland A’s.

The bill passed 25-15, with two voting absent. The bill now goes back to the Senate.

Update at 3:00 p.m.: The Nevada Senate has passed an amended version of the A’s stadium bill.

The bill passed by a margin of 13-8.

Original Article: An amended version of the Oakland A’s stadium bill is under consideration by Nevada lawmakers.

Among the proposed changes is that stadium must be located in the general location of the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave, a change from the original bill that would have placed it in unincorporated Clark County.

In addition, Sections 29 and 30 of the bill would require the Board of County Commissioners to pay the principal and interest on bonds issued by the county. It would also require them to make other payments, to pledge the proceeds of certain taxes, fees and charges imposed by the state and county.

New amendments to SB1 would also establish a procedure for the Clark County treasurer to submit a request to the Interim Finance Committe for approval to draw upon and transfer money from a credit enhancement to make scheduled payments.

You can read the full amended text of the bill here.

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
