AB 184 to incentivize electric vehicle use in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The issue of reducing carbon emissions has been a hot topic for some time. There has already been an increase in electric cars on the roads, and with recent legislation passed in Carson City, there will be other changes.

AB 184 establishes an incentive program for the purchase of certain zero-emission medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles. A bill approved by the Governor on June 9th.

Over at FW Trailers just off E. Fourth Street, they now have an electric tractor for sale which they say customers have been happy with.

“We had it at a trade show in March and a lot of people are very excited about it,” said Manager Tamme Atherton.

The tractor works just like electric cars. Minimal maintenance, no oil to change, just plug it in a regular outlet and monitor how much range you have left. The tractor itself won’t be cheaper than a desiel version, but Atherton says it will pay for itself over time.

“It’s about $8-$10,000 more than a diesel,” she explained. “But over about five years you are going to make that money back.”

The changes being brought about by AB 184 will impact trucking companies like Peterbilt who will also start implementing electric trucks. But - it’s a change that management is not necessarily in favor of.

“Is the mandate there? Yes. Does someone who has been at Peterbilt for 29 years think it’s the way of the future? No,” Peterbilt President Mike Altimus made clear.

Altimus says the cost is 3x more, and the drivability is 3x less. And those are just some of the concerns that he has with a shift that will have a huge impact on an industry that he and so many others have devoted their careers to.

