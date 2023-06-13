Aaron Hagar displays cars and collectibles at National Automobile Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every two months the National Automobile Museum displays a new exhibit at the museum. Aaron Hagar, an artist, entertainer and son of rockstar Sammy Hagar, will display his cars and collectibles.

He credits his creativity and passion to his family.

“Being a part of a creative family and allowing that to be fostered and nurtured over my life,” said Hagar. “I think some people say you are born with a talent but I think you are born with a way of looking at the world. If you are able to exercise that in a creative way then you kind of become an artist.”

Hagar’s Rat Runners garage is located in South Lake Tahoe. The garage’s mantra is the “art of resurrecting and preserving metal.” He believes old metal is good metal. Although he has turned a ton of metal into aesthetic cars, he calls himself an artist, not a mechanic.

“As colorful and character driven as these cars are, I don’t show them,” said Hagar. “I build them for my own joy and my own obsessions. The fact that the museum wants to showcase them and exhibit them for a couple months, I am still trying to wrap my head around it … here comes the chills.”

Hagar’s exhibit will be on display from Thursday, June 15 through July. For more information visit automuseum.org.

