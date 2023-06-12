WCSD responds to lawsuit

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to a lawsuit filed against it.

The lawsuit is in regard to Galena High School’s baseball coach.

“The safety and security of our students is always our top priority.  To ensure the safety of all our student athletes, the Washoe County School District has made the decision to temporarily suspend all activities of the Galena High School baseball program. This includes all off-season programming and the use of facilities.

“In response to the various social media posts by counsel and their supporters, the Washoe County School District asks the community not to jump to conclusions based on allegations found in lawsuits.  The District’s employees work hard every day to provide a Safe Respectful Learning Environment for our students, and it deserves its day in court like any other entity.  Unlike opposing counsel, the Office of the General Counsel will not litigate this matter in the media, social media, or online posts, instead we look forward to vigorously representing our clients against these allegations in court.”

