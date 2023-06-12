Susanville family breaks record for successfully sending car through the most loops on a Hot Wheels track

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Adding their names to the Guinness Book of World Records, Tim Trivett and his grandson Mason Gonzalez, beat the record for successfully sending car through the most loops on a Hot Wheels track. They’ve attempted to break other records, like longest track, but this is the record with their names on it. They launched a car from the roof of their Susanville home through 19 loopty-loops!

And they’re not done.

They’re going to attempt to beat their own record in September with 25 loops. Trivett and his grandson stopped by Morning Break to talk to KOLO 8 News Nows’ Colin Jackson about how this hobby has become a passion that the two have bonded over.

It’s a passion that’s also led them to create a non-profit around their love of Hot Wheels, called Hope Wheels. While the 501(c)3 status is still in the works, Trivett’s goal is to raise enough money so he and Mason can travel to hospitals throughout Nevada and bring their Hot Wheels to kids for a day of fun. While they work to get their website up and running, they just created a GoFundMe page to start gathering donations.

