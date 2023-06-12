Support Wigs for Kids at the 2nd annual Show and Shine event in front of Revamp Salon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wigs for Kids is a national organization that takes hair donations from around the country and creates beautiful, natural looking hair for kids experiencing cancer, alopecia and other forms of hair loss.

Keri Polasik, owner and stylist at Revamp Salon in Reno, is the Northern Nevada affiliate for Wigs for Kids. She’s cut hundreds of heads of hair for donation and has seen first hand the impact receiving a wig can have on a child.

To support their efforts, Revamp Salon is hosting a Show and Shine event Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the salon (1555 S. Virginia St.). There is a $20 entry fee; a 50/50 raffle, great music and good food.

For more information on the event and how to donate your hair, click here. You can also follow Revamp Salon on Facebook.

