Support Wigs for Kids at the 2nd annual Show and Shine event in front of Revamp Salon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wigs for Kids is a national organization that takes hair donations from around the country and creates beautiful, natural looking hair for kids experiencing cancer, alopecia and other forms of hair loss.

Keri Polasik, owner and stylist at Revamp Salon in Reno, is the Northern Nevada affiliate for Wigs for Kids. She’s cut hundreds of heads of hair for donation and has seen first hand the impact receiving a wig can have on a child.

To support their efforts, Revamp Salon is hosting a Show and Shine event Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the salon (1555 S. Virginia St.). There is a $20 entry fee; a 50/50 raffle, great music and good food.

For more information on the event and how to donate your hair, click here. You can also follow Revamp Salon on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot

Latest News

Overnight closures planned for WB I-80 ramp
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen among those introducing bill for gun violence victims
Hot Wheels Take Over the Studio
Susanville family breaks record for successfully sending car through the most loops on a Hot Wheels track
Juneteenth Festival Preview
Celebrate Juneteenth with the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society
Reno Food and Drink Week: Mari Chuy's and Smith & River
Mari Chuy’s, Smith and River share what specials they’re offering during Reno Food and Drink Week