South Lake Tahoe man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

The Justice Department says 42-year-old Timothy Mackey was a member of chat groups that shared child pornography on the social media platform LiveMe.

On Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, 2020, Mackey, under the username “bag of rock”, posted multiple images of child pornography in a group called No Limit!!!. Mackey had worked as a snowboarding instructor and had applied to become a foster parent prior to his arrest in April 2020.

Mackey will be sentenced on Sept. 11. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.