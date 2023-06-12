Rosen among those introducing bill for gun violence victims

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is among those in Congress introducing a bill to provide extra resources to victims of gun violence.

The Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act would provide victims of gun violence and their loved ones the resources needed to help meet medical, legal, financial, and other needs.

The bill would establish an interagency Advisory Council to help victims of gun violence navigate available resources available to them.

“The epidemic of gun violence has left many survivors and communities to deal with the aftermath of these traumatic events, including in my state of Nevada – which experienced the largest mass shooting in U.S. history,” said Senator Rosen. “We must support these victims, survivors, and their families to have easy access to resources, and that’s why I’ve helped introduce this legislation.”

