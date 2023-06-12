Rosen among those introducing bill for gun violence victims

FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to examine United States Space Force programs in review of the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Authorization Request, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is among those in Congress introducing a bill to provide extra resources to victims of gun violence.

The Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act would provide victims of gun violence and their loved ones the resources needed to help meet medical, legal, financial, and other needs.

The bill would establish an interagency Advisory Council to help victims of gun violence navigate available resources available to them.

“The epidemic of gun violence has left many survivors and communities to deal with the aftermath of these traumatic events, including in my state of Nevada – which experienced the largest mass shooting in U.S. history,” said Senator Rosen. “We must support these victims, survivors, and their families to have easy access to resources, and that’s why I’ve helped introduce this legislation.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot

Latest News

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Legislature adjourns until Monday for stadium bill special session
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Cortez Masto among those floating permanent bump stock ban
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Nevada revisits Oakland Athletics stadium plan in special legislative session
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Ethics investigation launched against Governor Lombardo