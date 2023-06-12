Overnight closures planned for WB I-80 ramp

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing westbound I-80 Vista Blvd ramp overnight through the month of June.

The Sparks ramp will be closed from June 12 through June 30 overnight so NDOT can make roadside drainage repairs and improvements.

The ramp will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly Monday evenings through Saturday mornings. Work will include installation of a concrete barrier rail to reduce roadside drainage onto the paved ramp surface.

A detour will be made available through the eastbound I-80 Sparks Boulevard interchange.

