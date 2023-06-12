Oddie Wells project to close part of Oddie through June

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Work on the Oddie Wells project in Reno will cause intermittent road closures on the northern portion of Oddie Boulevard through the month of June.

The closures will be for ongoing construction activity and paving operations for Phase 2 of the Oddie Wells Project.

Starting June 16, RTC will be intermittently closing roads on the northern portion of Oddie Boulevard, along the intersections of Silverada Boulevard, El Rancho Drive and Sullivan Lane.

RTC says drivers should allow for extra time to get to their destinations. The road closures will be in effect through the end of June.

Below is a map of the impacted areas:

A map of the impacted areas (RTC)

