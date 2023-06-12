Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains genetic, lifestyle factors that may increase likelihood of Alzheimer’s diagnosis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month. In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. talked about the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as the various genetic and lifestyle factors that increase the likelihood that someone may get an Alzheimer’s diagnosis in their lifetime. The good news is that there are easy, non-invasive tests and scans that can be done if someone’s has a family history of Alzheimer’s.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

