Mari Chuy’s, Smith and River share what specials they’re offering during Reno Food and Drink Week

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Food and Drink Week continues into week two with more specials from 50+ local restaurants, bars, food trucks and specialty shops.

Chuy Guitierrez, owner of Mari Chuy’s, and Colin Smith, the owner and executive chef at Smith and River, stopped by Morning Break to share what specials their restaurants are offering through Friday, June 16. Each of the Mari Chuy’s locations (MidTown, Rancharrah and Sparks) have different specials.

See what good things are being cooked up for Reno food and Drink Week by following them on Facebook and Instagram. Next time you visit one of the participating restaurants, share your experience on social media using the hashtags: #RenoFoodWeek #RenoFoodandDrinkWeek #HungryinReno

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot

Latest News

Overnight closures planned for WB I-80 ramp
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen among those introducing bill for gun violence victims
Hot Wheels Take Over the Studio
Susanville family breaks record for successfully sending car through the most loops on a Hot Wheels track
Juneteenth Festival Preview
Celebrate Juneteenth with the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society