Mari Chuy’s, Smith and River share what specials they’re offering during Reno Food and Drink Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Food and Drink Week continues into week two with more specials from 50+ local restaurants, bars, food trucks and specialty shops.

Chuy Guitierrez, owner of Mari Chuy’s, and Colin Smith, the owner and executive chef at Smith and River, stopped by Morning Break to share what specials their restaurants are offering through Friday, June 16. Each of the Mari Chuy’s locations (MidTown, Rancharrah and Sparks) have different specials.

See what good things are being cooked up for Reno food and Drink Week by following them on Facebook and Instagram. Next time you visit one of the participating restaurants, share your experience on social media using the hashtags: #RenoFoodWeek #RenoFoodandDrinkWeek #HungryinReno

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.