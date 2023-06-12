Police release new details on driver who crashed into the Carson River

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:03 a.m.: Nevada State Police is releasing new information on a crash that sent a car into the Carson River Monday morning.

NSP says the crash happened on U.S. 395 and Cradlebaugh Bridge.

Their preliminary investigation has found that a 1995 dark green Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on U.S. 395 when, for reasons unknown, it went through a property fence, redirected through the same property fence, and went down a rock embankment, coming to rest in the river parallel to Cradlebaugh Bridge.

Police say the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

Original Article: A car crashed into the Carson River Monday morning, resulting in an arrest but no injuries.

Nevada State Police say that around 3:38 a.m. they received a call about a single vehicle crash. The single occupant was driving northbound on U.S. 395 near Oasis Springs Road when they left the roadway.

The driver drove through the same property’s fence twice, down an embankment and into the Carson River. The driver did not sustain any injuries but was arrested by Douglas County Sheriffs on suspicion of DUI.

Nevada State Police are investigating the crash and the road was estimated to be closed until around 9:00 a.m. Monday.

