Fallon man dies in motorcycle crash

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Lyon County claimed the life of a motorcyclist, Nevada State Police say.

NSP say that around 5:00 a.m. on June 7, they responded to a crash on U.S. 95A at Spruce Avenue in Lyon County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 95A north of Spruce Avenue. A 2004 Peterbilt flatbed towing two flatbed trailers was turning left from Spruce Avenue to travel north on U.S. 95A.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass a car in front of him in a no passing zone and continued south at a high rate of speed before the front of the motorcycle hit the second trailer.

The rider, 33-year-old David Hulsey of Fallon, was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries. Hulsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

