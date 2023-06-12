Celebrate Juneteenth with the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Long before Juneteenth became a federal and Nevada state recognized holiday, the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society (NNBCAS) has been hosting a festival to honor the day the last of the slaves were freed - about 2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation.

Jessica Vann, president of NNBCAS, and A’Keia Sanders, programming chair of NNBCAS, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Idlewild Park Sunday, June 18 for the 35th Annual Juneteenth Festival. From 12-7 p.m., there will be food, music, games, attractions and more! Click here for more information.

You can also find out more information about NNBCAS online, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot

Latest News

Overnight closures planned for WB I-80 ramp
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen among those introducing bill for gun violence victims
Hot Wheels Take Over the Studio
Susanville family breaks record for successfully sending car through the most loops on a Hot Wheels track
Reno Food and Drink Week: Mari Chuy's and Smith & River
Mari Chuy’s, Smith and River share what specials they’re offering during Reno Food and Drink Week