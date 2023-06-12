Celebrate Juneteenth with the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Long before Juneteenth became a federal and Nevada state recognized holiday, the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society (NNBCAS) has been hosting a festival to honor the day the last of the slaves were freed - about 2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation.

Jessica Vann, president of NNBCAS, and A’Keia Sanders, programming chair of NNBCAS, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Idlewild Park Sunday, June 18 for the 35th Annual Juneteenth Festival. From 12-7 p.m., there will be food, music, games, attractions and more! Click here for more information.

