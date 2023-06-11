Suspect arrested after NSP shooting in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect was taken into custody Saturday night after a Nevada State Police trooper-involved shooting near the Reno airport.

The unnamed suspect’s condition was not reported, but the suspect was booked into the Washoe County jail, NSP reported.

It started Saturday about 9:53 p.m. when NSP responded to a report of a reckless driver near Interstate 580 and the Mount Rose Highway in south Reno.

A trooper found the vehicle stopped near Veterans Parkway and Geiger Grade. As the trooper approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, it drove off. The trooper gave other troopers the vehicle’s description and its direction of travel, NSP said.

A short time later a second trooper saw the suspect going north in the southbound lanes of South Virginia Street near Kietzke Lane. The second trooper reported the situation and the first trooper responded and found the vehicle going east on Moana Lane west of interstate 580, NSP said. The vehicle was missing its left rear tire and was driving on the rim.

The first trooper stopped the vehicle just east of Interstate 580 and that’s were the officer-involved shooting happened, the NSP said. There were no other details released about the circumstances leading to the shooting.

“The subject was subsequently taken into custody and booked into the Washoe County Detention facility,” the NSP said.

The sheriff’s office is handling the shooting investigation.

