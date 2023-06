SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person and two dogs were displaced Saturday morning in a mobile home fire in central Sun Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in the 5800 block of Alice Avenue.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

