Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno

Pedestrian
Pedestrian(Pixabay)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:28 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car near downtown Reno.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening near the corner of S. Virginia St. and California Ave.

Reno Police say the pedestrian was not in a walked crosswalk when they were hit, and was transported to a nearby hospital however succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor alcohol consumption appear to be factors in this crash.

The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death

Latest News

Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
A fire in the 5800 block of Alice Avenue in Sun Valley.
Sun Valley fire displaces person and two dogs
Sprinklers water a lawn at a home Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Joe...
Las Vegas water agency empowered to limit home water flows in future