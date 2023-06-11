Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car near downtown Reno.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening near the corner of S. Virginia St. and California Ave.

Reno Police say the pedestrian was not in a walked crosswalk when they were hit, and was transported to a nearby hospital however succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor alcohol consumption appear to be factors in this crash.

The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

