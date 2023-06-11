Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain led to a mudslide in south Carson City on Saturday.

It covered much of the parking lot of Casino Fandango and the neighboring Galaxy theaters.

Sheriff Ken Furlong tells KOLO 8 that public works crews made their way over to the area around 3 p.m. and were able to clear the mud and there is no further impact on the businesses.

