Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot

Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.
Mud covered the parking lot of Casino Fandango Saturday afternoon.(Cherissa)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain led to a mudslide in south Carson City on Saturday.

It covered much of the parking lot of Casino Fandango and the neighboring Galaxy theaters.

Sheriff Ken Furlong tells KOLO 8 that public works crews made their way over to the area around 3 p.m. and were able to clear the mud and there is no further impact on the businesses.

