Crews clear mudslide in Casino Fandango parking lot
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain led to a mudslide in south Carson City on Saturday.
It covered much of the parking lot of Casino Fandango and the neighboring Galaxy theaters.
Sheriff Ken Furlong tells KOLO 8 that public works crews made their way over to the area around 3 p.m. and were able to clear the mud and there is no further impact on the businesses.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.