Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabital

Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao
Alexander Skylar Ciaccio and Kimberley Joy Cacao(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday in Mound House after two children were found living in conditions described as dirty and uninhabitable.

Alexander Skylar Ciaccio, 37, and Kimberley Joy Ciaccio, 30, both remained in custody Saturday on felony charges of child endangerment or neglect.

The sheriff’s office said Alexander Ciaccio was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip of a child wandering around a Mound House neighborhood in a diaper without supervision.

Deputies went to the child’s home and found no one there but saw trash and feces inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies got a search warrant and found the home uninhabitable and that led to the arrest of the two. The Department of Child and Family Services took two children who lived there into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The Mound House home the Lyon County Sheriff's Office described as uninhabitable.
The Mound House home the Lyon County Sheriff's Office described as uninhabitable.(Lyon county sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during joint press conference with Canada's...
Zelenskyy says ‘counteroffensive, defensive actions’ taking place in Ukraine
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Kids' Free Fishing Day
Governor Joe Lombardo faces ethics complaints