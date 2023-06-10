Two arrested after Lyon County home with children found uninhabital

MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday in Mound House after two children were found living in conditions described as dirty and uninhabitable.

Alexander Skylar Ciaccio, 37, and Kimberley Joy Ciaccio, 30, both remained in custody Saturday on felony charges of child endangerment or neglect.

The sheriff’s office said Alexander Ciaccio was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip of a child wandering around a Mound House neighborhood in a diaper without supervision.

Deputies went to the child’s home and found no one there but saw trash and feces inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies got a search warrant and found the home uninhabitable and that led to the arrest of the two. The Department of Child and Family Services took two children who lived there into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The Mound House home the Lyon County Sheriff's Office described as uninhabitable. (Lyon county sheriff's Office)

