Sun Valley woman sentenced to life in prison for killing husband

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting her husband.

50-year-old Karri Walters will be eligible for parole after 16 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder. A court found she shot her husband, Terrance Kim, in the head on Jan. 19, 2022.

While interviewing neighbors, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned from neighbors the couple had been abusing alcohol for years and that they had a history of arguments and law enforcement being called to their residence.

