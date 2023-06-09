Sun Valley woman sentenced to life in prison for killing husband

Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting her husband.

50-year-old Karri Walters will be eligible for parole after 16 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder. A court found she shot her husband, Terrance Kim, in the head on Jan. 19, 2022.

While interviewing neighbors, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned from neighbors the couple had been abusing alcohol for years and that they had a history of arguments and law enforcement being called to their residence.

