Sparks police release body camera footage of officer involved shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is releasing body camera footage of an officer involved shooting that took place in the Ironhorse Shopping Center on May 30.

They say that on that day, Sparks Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls saying a woman was yelling for help in the 600 block of East Prater Way. Callers reported a man was carrying a machete yelling at the woman in the parking lot of the Iron Horse Shopping Center.

Callers described the suspect as a white man with long hair, wearing a hoodie and dark pants.

When officers arrived, they located the man matching the description, and tried to stop him. The suspect was given multiple commands to stop but ignored them and began running. Officers observed he was holding a knife in his hand during the pursuit.

He was told to drop the knife, but he did not. While officers were running towards the suspect, he turned and ran at the officers with the knife still in his hand. Officers then fired their guns at the suspect, striking him.

Officers provided medical aid until relieved by responding medical personnel. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital where he later pronounced dead.

Below is the body camera footage of the officer involved shooting. The incident begins at the nine-minute mark. Viewer discretion is advised.

