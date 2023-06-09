Screen printing with the Nevada Museum of Art E.L. Cord Museum School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You may be familiar with Andy Warhol or Corita Kent. Both artists created many pieces through screen printing. The Nevada Museum of Art’s E.L. Cord Museum School allows students to channel their own version of the well-known artists.

Hear from Kolin Perry, Screen Printing Instructor as he walks us through the screen-printing process.

The Nevada Museum of Art E.L. Cord Museum School is offering adult beginner classes this summer:

· Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10 am – 2 pm

· Saturday, July 8, 2023, 10 am – 2 pm

· Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 am – 2pm

For more information on all the classes and camps happening at the museum school, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.