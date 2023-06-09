Screen printing with the Nevada Museum of Art E.L. Cord Museum School

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You may be familiar with Andy Warhol or Corita Kent. Both artists created many pieces through screen printing. The Nevada Museum of Art’s E.L. Cord Museum School allows students to channel their own version of the well-known artists.

Hear from Kolin Perry, Screen Printing Instructor as he walks us through the screen-printing process.

The Nevada Museum of Art E.L. Cord Museum School is offering adult beginner classes this summer:

· Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10 am – 2 pm

· Saturday, July 8, 2023, 10 am – 2 pm

· Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 am – 2pm

For more information on all the classes and camps happening at the museum school, click here.

