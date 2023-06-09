River Festival returns to Reno for three days

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - River Festival is back in Reno for three days. This is the 19th River Festival begins this morning on June 9 at 11am.

The festival is along the Truckee River and in Wingfield Park. Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy 26 live music acts on 2 stages including multi-platinum artist Jerrod Niemann. There will be a ton of food and drinks to offer. Nearly 20 food trucks and specialty food booths, more than 100 art and craft vendors, an adventure park with mechanical rides, local craft beer, award-winning hard seltzers, a professionally guided rafting tour down the Truckee, a mobile concert through the streets of Reno, the largest cornhole event in the region.

On Friday, June 9, there is free kickboxing and yoga classes, a Coors 150 celebration and Y2K theme night on Friday, and a festival scavenger hunt

Tickets are $10 for all three days and people 17 and under are free. This is a dog friendly event.

For more information visit renoriverfestival.com.

