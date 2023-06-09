River Festival returns to Reno for three days

River Fest kicks off June 9 -11
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - River Festival is back in Reno for three days. This is the 19th River Festival begins this morning on June 9 at 11am.

The festival is along the Truckee River and in Wingfield Park. Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy 26 live music acts on 2 stages including multi-platinum artist Jerrod Niemann. There will be a ton of food and drinks to offer. Nearly 20 food trucks and specialty food booths, more than 100 art and craft vendors, an adventure park with mechanical rides, local craft beer, award-winning hard seltzers, a professionally guided rafting tour down the Truckee, a mobile concert through the streets of Reno, the largest cornhole event in the region.

On Friday, June 9, there is free kickboxing and yoga classes, a Coors 150 celebration and Y2K theme night on Friday, and a festival scavenger hunt

Tickets are $10 for all three days and people 17 and under are free. This is a dog friendly event.

For more information visit renoriverfestival.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
39-year-old Devin Reese
Update: WCSO releases new details about Plumb Lane incident
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
Two found dead in Sparks home
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash

Latest News

The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
Sparks police release body camera footage of officer involved shooting
Juvenile dies in Sparks crash
Papa’s Pizzeria is a popular destination in Wadsworth, for food and a whole lot more.
KOLO ATE: Papa’s Pizzeria
KOLO ATE: Papa's Pizzeria - clipped version