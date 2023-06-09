Reno man dies in Washoe County crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was killed by injuries he sustained in a May crash.

Nevada State Police say that on May 22 at around 2:00 p.m., they responded to a crash on IR80 westbound in Washoe County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a white 2000 Ford F-150 was traveling west when, for unknown reasons, it departed from the travel lane and entered the right dirt area, striking a paddle marker. The Ford then re-entered the travel lanes, overturning and striking the guardrail, coming to rest on its wheels in the eastbound travel lanes.

The driver, 30-year-old Kennet Upp of Reno, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 23.

