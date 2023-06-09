Reno man dies in Washoe County crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was killed by injuries he sustained in a May crash.

Nevada State Police say that on May 22 at around 2:00 p.m., they responded to a crash on IR80 westbound in Washoe County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a white 2000 Ford F-150 was traveling west when, for unknown reasons, it departed from the travel lane and entered the right dirt area, striking a paddle marker. The Ford then re-entered the travel lanes, overturning and striking the guardrail, coming to rest on its wheels in the eastbound travel lanes.

The driver, 30-year-old Kennet Upp of Reno, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 23.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.