OSO Design Lab creating laser and handcrafted jewelry out of Sparks
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -OSO Design Lab creates modern wood earrings and necklaces. They’re goal is to empower you to embrace and express your unique self fully.
Their high-quality, handcrafted wooden jewelry is based in Sparks. The husband-and-wife duo combine their interests of tech and art to make beautifully crafted pieces.
Hear from Marisa Hess, Co-Founder of OSO Design Lab and how you can get your hand on their jewelry.
For more, click here.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.