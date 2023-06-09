OSO Design Lab creating laser and handcrafted jewelry out of Sparks

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -OSO Design Lab creates modern wood earrings and necklaces. They’re goal is to empower you to embrace and express your unique self fully.

Their high-quality, handcrafted wooden jewelry is based in Sparks. The husband-and-wife duo combine their interests of tech and art to make beautifully crafted pieces.

Hear from Marisa Hess, Co-Founder of OSO Design Lab and how you can get your hand on their jewelry.

For more, click here.

