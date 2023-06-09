Niemeyer and Friends Crawfish Boil and Fundraiser gives back to the Bigrigg family

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer and Friends Crawfish Boil and Fundraiser helps local families each year who are in need.

On June 24th, Alta Vista Community Resource Center a local (501) c3 nonprofit and Niemeyer & Friends Fundraisers, are co-hosting our annual Crawfish Boil to raise money for 2-year-old Conner Bigrigg.

Conner was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Aortic Arch and severe Scoliosis. Conner received his first surgery at 8 days old, unfortunately, he was too small for a full repair. Conner receives majority of his care in Salt Lake City, Utah, requiring his family to travel between Reno and Salt Lake City for months at a time.

The event will have tons of family activities and fun for all ages. There will be raffles, silent and live auctions!

Food for the day is all you can eat Crawfish flown in from Louisiana cost is only $20.

You can pre-buy tickets here, or buy your tickets at the door.

We are currently looking for raffle prizes and sponsors so if you or anyone you know would like to donate, please call Anne Niemeyer at (775)223-5222

For more information on how you can help the Bigrigg Family, click here.

