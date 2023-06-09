Man in critical condition after Reno shooting

Police investigate a shooting on South Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June 8, 2023.
Police investigate a shooting on South Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June 8, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:53 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man suffered major injuries after a shooting on South Virginia Street late Thursday. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near Grove Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Reno Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. No information has been released on what led to the shooting or about any possible suspects.

