Legislature adjourns until Monday for stadium bill special session

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
A rendering of the possible A's stadium(The Oakland A's)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature has adjourned until Monday on day two of the special session, after Senators asked for amendments to the proposed stadium bill.

The Senate adjourned until Monday, after meeting in caucus for several hours. Senators had met for 14 hours, Wednesday, after posing tough questions to the Oakland A’s and bill proponents.

The move comes after Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, after a first special session to tackle a $1 billion Capital Improvement Budget. The proclamation has no ending timeframe.

The Assembly adjourned with 40 members absent or excused, and will reconvene Monday.

The package in SB1 includes $180 million in state tax credits, $120 million in Clark County bonds, and $25 million in county funding. The initial bill never made it out of committee on a Memorial Day hearing.

