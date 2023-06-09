Juvenile dies in Sparks crash

Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash that caused a car to burst into flames killed a juvenile, Nevada State Police say.

NSP responded to IR80 and State Route 445 in the Sparks area on May 28 at around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Their preliminary investigation determined that a white 2014 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on IR80 when, for unknown reasons, it departed from the roadway and entered the onto the right dirt shoulder.

The front of the Challenger hit the beginning of the guardrail end which traveled through the car. The Challenger came to rest on the right shoulder of westbound IR80 before catching fire.

A Sparks Police Officer was able to remove the driver, while the rear passenger was able to escape under his own power. However, another passenger, a juvenile, was unable to exit the vehicle and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first passenger was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

