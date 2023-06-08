Thunderstorms spark small fires across Lassen National Forest

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Recent thunderstorms have sparked a number of small, slow moving fires across the Lassen National Forest.

The forest says there are four fires actively burning; the Crater Fire, the Deadhorse Fire, the Christy Fire, and the H-1 Fire. All are 100% contained and controlled.

Firefighters will patrol the area of the fires, checking for heat until they are extinguished.

So far this year, the Lassen National Forest has seen a total of seven lightning caused fires, all within seasonal norms. As of early June, fire danger for the area remains low as fuels are moist.

