Nevada Women’s 4x400 meter relay team competes in NCAA Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack Women’s 4x400 meter relay team will make history today, Thursday, by running in the NCAA Championships. This is the first time this relay team has qualified for the NCAA finals.

The Wolf Pack will compete at 8:48am PST at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

This squad has snapped and set school records all season. At the 2023 West Preliminaries, they earned the 12th seed by a second and half over Utah. The 3 minutes, 33.85.

“We can run faster, we can be first team All-Americans, we can go to NCAA championship finals… that’s what I am telling them every single day,” said head coach Shantel Twiggs with a smile.

Emily Costello is a fifth year at the University. She is the veteran of the squad. She competed solo at the West Preliminaries in the 400m and finished 18th in the 200m.

Redshirt freshman, Halyn Senegal sets the tempo at the sound of the gun. “I just have to go because my team is counting on me and that’s all I have in my mind,” said Senegal. She then hands the baton to Costello, who dashes the second leg. " As soon as I got that baton, you switch in your hand and you just start going.

Then Annalies Kalma, a freshman from New Zealand, keep the pace on the third leg. “As soon as I get it, it’s kind of just go, go, go. Like dialed in, really it’s a lot of adrenaline.”

And then passes the baton to a senior, Carolyn Ross. “I hope it really helps push forward and keep going. I want people to come in and break my record,” said Ross.

