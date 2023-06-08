NDOT to close lanes on SR206 near Genoa

Drivers are told to expect delays of up to 15 minutes
(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on State Route 206 near Genoa for roadside drainage improvements.

The lane closures will take place from June 12 to June 30.

The department says that small sections of Foothill Road will be reduced to one lane between Muller Lane in Genoa and Fredericksburg Road near the Nevada-California border from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Drivers are told to expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

