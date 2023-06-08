Miss Reno Rodeo contestants compete in horsemanship event as they vie for the 2024 title

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday, June 8, three Miss Reno Rodeo contestants showed off their mastery in equestrian technique and control by maneuvering their horse in unique and varying patterns at the horsemanship event.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Karlie Drew spoke with 2023 Miss Reno Rodeo, Annemarie Vogedes, and the Queen Committee Chair Amy Callahan, about what it takes to earn the Miss Reno Rodeo title.

The three women competing for the top prize are Jessica Betz, Mckinna Jackson and Jana Tenpenny. One of them will be crowned 2024 Miss Reno Rodeo Friday, June 9. Then will be the lady in waiting throughout the Reno Rodeo until the final day of the event Saturday, June 24.

Miss Reno Rodeo pageant offers contestants the exciting opportunity to compete for the coveted position of goodwill ambassador of the 105th Reno Rodeo. The Miss Reno Rodeo pageant reflects decades of Nevada and Reno Rodeo history, with Miss Reno Rodeo playing an important part of that legacy.

The Reno Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned sporting event, and one of the top five rodeos in North America. This year’s Reno Rodeo is scheduled for June 15 – 24, 2023. Competition includes bareback, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping and bull riding. Like Reno Rodeo on Facebook and Instagram. You can also get more information online.

