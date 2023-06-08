Man arrested for attempted luring of a child

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested by local authorities and the FBI for attempted luring of a child among other charges.

Detectives with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit and the FBI arrested Carlos Concha on June 7.

Police say he contacted a undercover detective’s social media account portraying a 15-year-old juvenile. As their conversation progressed, police say Concha became increasingly sexually explicit, sent unsolicited nude photos and videos and encouraged the suspected juvenile to send nude photos.

Concha also detailed a plan to meet up with what he thought was a juvenile and engaged in sexual activity. He has been charged with luring a child with the use of a computer, attempted abuse of a child for sexual exploitation, and attempting to use/permit minor to be a subject of sexual portrayal.

At the time of his arrest, Concha was out on bail after being arrested in Truckee back in March for attempting to have sex with a minor.

