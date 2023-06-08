Make your reservations now for Pigs and Pinot hosted by Charlie’s Steakhouse in the GSR

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Charlie Palmer and the team at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno invite you to their annual food and drink celebration of pork delicacies and amazing Pinot Noir wines. Pigs and Pinot takes place Saturday, June 10 at the LEX Lounge between 6:30-8:30 p.m.

David Wimberly, director of restaurants at the Grand Sierra Resort, stopped by Morning Break with a taste of what’s in store for guests. The menu includes charcuterie and cheese, five courses of pork and a variety of desserts.

Main Entrees:

  • Whole Roasted Pig
    • Mini Corn Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Onions, Cilantro, Cotija
      • Wine Pairing: Charlie Clay, Russian River Valley, CA 2016
  • Pork Belly Chicharron
    • Argentinian Chimichurri
      • Wine Pairing: Daou, Central Coast, CA 2018
  • Sous Vide Pork Tenderloin
    • Grilled Peach Relish
      • Wine Pairing: Belle Glos “Ballade”, Santa Rita Hills, CA 2020
  • Cyprus Braised Pork
    • Crusty Artisan Bread
      • Wine Pairing: Hahn SLH, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA 2019
  • Lacon Cubanos
    • Ham, Spicy Grain Mustard, House Pickles, Talera Bread
      • Wine Pairing: Boen, Russian River Valley, CA 2020

Availability is limited, so buy your tickets now by clicking here.

