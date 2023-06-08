Keeping your pets happy and healthy ahead of the summer season

With the summer months ahead, we have some ways to keep your pets safe this season.
With the summer months ahead, we have some ways to keep your pets safe this season.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the summer months ahead, we have some ways to keep your pets safe this season.

From testing the heat of the asphalt to even applying sunscreen to your dog, now is the time to think about how you can make sure your pet is comfortable in the hot weather.

If your pet takes a dip in the pool, chlorine is extremely drying and can lead to skin or coat problems. Make sure to give them a good rinse-off after. Dogs can get sunburned just like us. Dog-safe sunscreen is available. Applying to the inside of their nostrils, the tip of their nose, and if they have stand-up ears, consider applying to those too avoiding the ear canal.

Michael Day with Camp Bow Wow shared,

I think the main thing about our pups is that we got to treat them like they are our babies, and they are. If you go into a chlorinated pool, you’ll rinse off. You should rinse off your dog too.”

Camp Bow Wow shares that while it’s important to keep your dog cool this summer, allowing them to socialize is important too.

This indoor play facility is climate-controlled, so your dog can have fun while staying out of hot temperatures.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
Body found in Sparks identified
A kindergarten classroom
Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
A GoFundMe page is now set up for two Carson City museum directors involved in a deadly crash.
Local museum directors involved in deadly crash
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Nv. Senate re-considers MLB Stadium in Special Session