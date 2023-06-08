Keeping your pets happy and healthy ahead of the summer season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the summer months ahead, we have some ways to keep your pets safe this season.

From testing the heat of the asphalt to even applying sunscreen to your dog, now is the time to think about how you can make sure your pet is comfortable in the hot weather.

If your pet takes a dip in the pool, chlorine is extremely drying and can lead to skin or coat problems. Make sure to give them a good rinse-off after. Dogs can get sunburned just like us. Dog-safe sunscreen is available. Applying to the inside of their nostrils, the tip of their nose, and if they have stand-up ears, consider applying to those too avoiding the ear canal.

Michael Day with Camp Bow Wow shared,

I think the main thing about our pups is that we got to treat them like they are our babies, and they are. If you go into a chlorinated pool, you’ll rinse off. You should rinse off your dog too.”

Camp Bow Wow shares that while it’s important to keep your dog cool this summer, allowing them to socialize is important too.

This indoor play facility is climate-controlled, so your dog can have fun while staying out of hot temperatures.

