Incident near Plumb Lane blocks off road

The scene from Plumb Lane
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A public safety alert of an unspecified nature has triggered a significant police response and closed off roads.

The area of Plumb Lane near Franklin has been closed off as of around noon Thursday.

The Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, REMSA, and RAVEN are on scene.

This is a developing story. KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates as soon as they become available.

